Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in signing 19-year-old Italy forward Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Metro), external

Arsenal and Barcelona's hopes of signing Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad appear to be over after the 24-year-old said he does not intend to leave at the end of the season. (Mail), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Thursday's full gossip column