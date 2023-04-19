David Moyes understands the "expectations" on West Ham but feels it will be a difficult match against Gent in the Europa Conference League.

Speaking before his side's quarter-final return leg at London Stadium on Thursday, the West Ham boss believes they have to be "wary" of the Belgium outfit.

"I don't see many games in Europe where teams are winning comfortably, so from that point of view, I would expect another tight game," said Moyes.

"We have to hope we can do what we must in order to win."

The east London side are hoping to reach the semi-final of a European competition for the second successive year, after being knocked out at that stage of the Europa League last season.

"We've been here before, which will hopefully help," said Moyes. "But we didn't know how players would react before last season.

"We also had great momentum last year throughout the season. We're getting towards the end now and we have to put out a team that will hopefully get the result.

"We have probably set ourselves up for [the expectations] with the last two season's performances, but isn't it incredible that West Ham are a favourite to win a European competition?

"I think that says a lot about what we've accomplished."