Real Madrid v Man City: Second-leg facts

Manchester City defeated Atletico Madrid 1-0 on aggregate in this season's Champions League quarter-finals. The only club to eliminate Atletico and Real Madrid in the knockout stage of a single European campaign is Chelsea, on their way to winning the trophy last term.

Pep Guardiola's past three eliminations from the Champions League semi-finals were at the hands of Spanish opposition (all when he was at Bayern Munich): Real Madrid in 2013-14, Barcelona in 2014-15 and Atletico Madrid in 2015-16.

Guardiola can become the first manager to eliminate Real Madrid more than twice in the Champions League knockout phase.