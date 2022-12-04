H﻿earts boss Robbie Neilson spoke to the club's TV channel to explain the altercation between players whih led to the friendly with Almeria being abandoned.

"It was a very competitive game." Neilson said. "Then on the far side there was a tackle from Alex [Cochrane] which I thought was a standard tackle, and then all hell broke loose.

"Players were round, there was a forearm smash from their centre-half on Alex, then the ref just totally lost control of it. The benches were over and there was about 60 people on the pitch.

"It was a shambles so we just felt it was a pre-season game and we've already got a number of injuries. There was no point carrying on because tensions were extremely high.

"There's always going to be a competitive edge," Neilson said. "But there's a line you can't really cross and I think it was crossed several times. The referee just didn't do a good job of controlling it.

"We've got a training session this afternoon for a few of them, then we'll train the next couple of days and come back."