Goodwin hails 'star performer' Coulson

J﻿im Goodwin says Aberdeen are lucky to have Hayden Coulson after the full-back's sparkling performance in the 4-1 League Cup rout of Partick Thistle.

C﻿oulson, on loan from Middlesbrough, assisted the opening two goals then scored the third as the Dons 3-0 up by half-time.

“What we didn’t do enough in the first half was move it quickly from one side to the other," said boss Goodwin.

"Hayden had acres of space at times in the left-hand channel and we were trying to get that message to the players to move it quicker.

“On the occasions we did do it, he found himself in some great areas and was instrumental in our first-half goals.

“He’s very comfortable on the ball, a top, top player and one we’re very fortunate to have. We’re grateful he has come here on loan from Middlesbrough and he was a star performer on Wednesday."