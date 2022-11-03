'Player backing is key for Marsch'
- Published
In the latest episode of Don't go to bed just yet, Jonny Buchan, Adam Pope and Simon Rix of the Kaiser Chiefs have reflected in depth on that Leeds win at Anfield.
Did it do enough to deflect the criticism that has built around Jesse Marsch away?
You can listen to episode five of the podcast in full here and access a clip below
Skip twitter post
“His wife’s given him a little bit of stick for it, which he deserves”@jonathanbuchan pulls no punches on the Jesse Marsch celebration!😂— BBC Sport West Yorkshire (@BBCWYS) November 2, 2022
Episode 5 of ‘Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet’ is out NOW on iTunes, Spotify and @BBCSounds 👉 #LUFC | #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/iiNtQN7ZUC
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post