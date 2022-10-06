Spurs players pay tribute to fitness coach Ventrone
- Published
We will continue to play for you, my friend, who taught us to never give up! Thank you so much and rest in peace! 😢🖤— Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) October 6, 2022
A truly remarkable man. I’m devastated by the passing of our coach Gian Piero. My love and strength is with his family at this time. His words and wisdom will live on with me for the rest of my life and I’m just grateful I had the opportunity to spend time with him. RIP Prof 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/AK1kgkruIH— Harry Kane (@HKane) October 6, 2022
Was such an amazing person😢💙— Ryan Sessegnon (@RyanSessegnon) October 6, 2022
Devastated by the news 💔
Was always positive and always pushing us to our limits to become better.
My love and strength goes out to his family and everyone connected to Gian piero at this difficult time 🙏🏿
RIP Prof 💙💙💙 https://t.co/FNNmp43CqP
Amazing Man 😢 https://t.co/Hv5dbeDFpX— Matt Doherty (@mattdoherty20) October 6, 2022
