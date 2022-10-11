D﻿iogo Jota says a genuine Premier League title challenge "doesn't seem viable" currently but reiterated the season is "still in the beginning" and there remains plenty for Liverpool to play for.

S﻿unday's loss to Arsenal left the Reds in 10th and 14 points adrift of the Gunners.

W﻿hen asked whether the top-flight title was now beyond Liverpool, Jota said: "It's very hard to say. Obviously last season, it wasn't a similar situation but we were far behind as well. There are a lot of games to play. At the moment it doesn't seem viable but we never know.

"This season is still in the beginning. We haven't played for the cups yet, for example.

"We're in a good position in the Champions League. We're not in the position we want to be in the Premier League, but it's still early stages."