Howe on squad 'buzz', the 'dangers that come with winning' and preparing for 'big week'
Eddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Newcastle's trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Sunday's match comes too early for striker Alexander Isak, who is "making progress but not available for this game".
The Magpies have won two on the spin and Howe said there is a noticeable "bounce and buzz around the group", adding: "Winning changes everything."
However, the Newcastle boss said he was "keen to make sure the dangers that come with winning don't rear their heads" and insisted that "it's a really thin line to get the optimum performance".
October is a busy period for all Premier League teams. Howe said playing three games in a week is a "test, especially with our style of play and energetic displays."
He called on his players to be at "optimum levels", adding: "It's a great chance for the squad to show how strong it is."
After Manchester United, Newcastle host Everton on Wednesday and then travel to Tottenham a week on Sunday: "It's a big week for us. The two away games are tough - they will give us a good marker of where we are."
The Magpies go into the weekend in sixth, but Howe said he is aware of how quickly things can change: "Getting points at this stage of the season is hugely important. We want to be in and around where we are now, but know the points difference to falling a long way down the league is very small."