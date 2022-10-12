Celtic 0-2 RB Leipzig: Stats tale of woe
Celtic have lost their last seven home games in the Champions League, equalling the longest run of home defeats by a team in the competition, previously set by Monaco between May 2017 and December 2018.
RB Leipzig secured their first win away to Scottish opposition in European competition, after previously losing on the road to Celtic and Rangers (they won their previous three home games v Scottish sides).
Celtic have failed to win in their last eight games in the Champions League, their last longer winless streak was from 6 November 2013 to 12 September 2017, a run of 10 matches.