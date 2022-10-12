C﻿eltic 0-2 RB Leipzig: Stats tale of woe

o'rileySNS

  • Celtic have lost their last seven home games in the Champions League, equalling the longest run of home defeats by a team in the competition, previously set by Monaco between May 2017 and December 2018.

  • RB Leipzig secured their first win away to Scottish opposition in European competition, after previously losing on the road to Celtic and Rangers (they won their previous three home games v Scottish sides).

  • Celtic have failed to win in their last eight games in the Champions League, their last longer winless streak was from 6 November 2013 to 12 September 2017, a run of 10 matches.