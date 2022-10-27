Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes his players will be galvanised by their early season struggles after finding a run of recent form.

The Saints had lost four matches in a row before a three-game run saw them pick up draws with West Ham and Arsenal, either side of beating Bournemouth.

Hasenhuttl has embedded a host of new faces into his squad from the summer and said: "In football you start a season with a group and you have to stand together with defeats and celebrate wins because everything brings you together. It gives you the commitment that you need to have in the group.

"These sort of experiences we have had together is the thing that keep you and holds the group together.

"Together with the staff and the supporters, we are always through a season going through ups and downs, but this is what we know. In the end we have the chance to grow with this and for us this is the biggest success to go through this time and find the right decisions in these moments."