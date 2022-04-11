Southampton 0-6 Chelsea: Pick of the stats

Southampton have lost three consecutive Premier League games at St Mary’s after having only lost three of their previous 20 home league matches beforehand (W8 D9).

Thomas Tuchel's side have won each of their past seven away games in all competitions, their joint-longest winning run on the road in their history, alongside seven-match streaks in April 1989 and November 2019.

Saints shipped six or more goals in a Premier League match for a 10th time, the outright most of any side.