Smith Rowe set to miss England friendly

Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is unlikely to play in England’s friendly against Switzerland, says Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

The 21-year-old missed training on Friday, before the game at Wembley on Saturday.

"Emile didn’t train today, so I think it's unlikely he would be involved tomorrow,” Southgate said, before adding that it is "nothing too serious".

Smith Rowe's Gunners team-mate Bukayo Saka withdrew from the squad on Thursday after testing positive for Covid-19.

"It was a shame to lose Bukayo, but we are back in these moments with Covid where there is a spike in the country, and we are the same," said Southgate.