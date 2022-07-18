New Wolves centre-back Nathan Collins says his style of play is a good fit for Bruno Lage's side as he acclimatises to life at Molineux.

Lage splashed £20.5m on the former Burnley defender last week after Roman Saiss' contract expired and Collins was delighted to make an instant return to the Premier League.

"It’s one of the best leagues in the world easily, every player wants to play in it, so I really enjoyed the challenge," he said of his time at Burnley.

"I played against Wolves twice last season and saw their style of play and I think it complements my style of play.

"They played us off the park at Molineux and, although it was a different game when we played them at home, we probably didn't deserve to win."

The 21-year-old has enjoyed his first few days at the club and is brimming with confidence for the season.

"We have high aspirations," he said. "This season I want to push for Europe, I think as a group we all want that.

"That should be the minimum of what we want to push for.

"Training’s been tough and it’s a tough standard but the days have been really fun and all the lads have been welcoming so far."