St Johnstone, who won 2-1 away to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, have never lacked doggedness.

For 90 minutes, they defended stoutly, with Andy Considine and Alex Mitchell particularly compelling. They also found a rare flourish of attacking incision, and manager Callum Davidson needs to see more of that kind of panache.

As sweet as the victory will taste, the St Johnstone boss will be irked at the concession of a second late set-piece goal in as many weeks.