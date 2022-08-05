Graham Potter has praised Levi Colwill's "enormous potential" following his arrival at Brighton on loan.

The defender - who can play centre-back and as a left-back, and has represented England at under-21 level - has joined the Seagulls for the 2022-23 campaign.

"Levi has enormous potential and has already shown his ability last season in the Championship and with England at various age group levels up to under-21s" Potter told the club website, external.

"I am really looking forward to working with him on the training pitch, and in matches over the course of the season.

"He plays mostly at centre-back, but has also played on the left as a full-back, and he is a player who is comfortable on the ball."