Mark Champan believes Ivan Toney's isolation in not being allowed to train or play could have a detrimental effect on his mental health.

The forward's eight-month ban for breaching betting rules means he will not be allowed to play again until 17 January 2024 and can only return to training with Brentford on 17 September, four months before the ban ends.

Chapman told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "I did a podcast not long ago with Steven Caulker who has had a gambling problem.

"He was astonished at not being allowed to do anything because the danger for him, and I have no idea whether this was the case for Ivan Toney or not, is the loneliness.

"The solitude of being in a hotel room or at home after training and then you put a bet on and then you chase, that is dangerous and that can be where it starts.

"There can be other reasons as well, but any kind of isolation is a threat to the addiction. That is the bit I find utterly baffling in this because it’s not looking after him."

Chris Sutton argued: "I totally agree with that. But what advantage do Brentford get if he goes to join in training anyway? I don’t understand why they would do that. It doesn’t make any sense at all, does it?"

