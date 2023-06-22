Holm attracted 'great interest', say Valerenga

Odin Thiago Holm has attracted "great interest for several years", according to Valerenga sports director Joacim Jonsson, who says the Norwegians have received a club record fee for his move to Celtic.

After five years with Valerenga, the midifelder has left his homeland to join the Scottish champions on a contract until 2028.

"It was his turn now," Johnsson told the Valerenga website. "There has been great interest in Odin for several years, but it is only now that we feel that it was right for both him and the club.

"This is Valerenga's biggest sale ever. Odin moves to a club that dominates in the domestic league and has the ball a lot in matches, which suits his style of play.

"It will be a great pleasure to see him in the Champions League in the autumn."

Holm thanked the club for helping to to grow "as a player and a person", adding: "I have had a very good time in Valerenga. I have been lucky to have played for Norway's wildest fans, and I greatly appreciate the support through thick and thin."