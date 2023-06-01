Your Crystal Palace player of the season is...
- Published
We asked you to select your Crystal Palace player of the season from the four candidates chosen by our fan contributor.
After voting in your thousands, we can reveal the winner is... Michael Olise - selected by a whopping 54% of you.
Here is a breakdown of the final results:
Michael Olise - 54%
Marc Guehi - 27%
Cheick Doucoure - 11%
Joachim Andersen - 8%
And here's what Jay Crame from The Eagles Beak, external had to say about your winner...
"This guy is the real deal. He may not smile much, but it says everything about his contribution to the team when he has 11 assists to his name - the most in the Premier League by a Palace player."
See who won the votes for the other 19 Premier League clubs here