Wolves defender Conor Coady - who spent the campaign on loan at Everton - has reflected on his "hardest season" in football on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

The Toffees avoided dropping out of the Premier League with a dramatic final-day win over Bournemouth, external after hovering around the relegation zone for the majority of the campaign.

"I went there (Everton) with full belief that the ship could be turned around, hoping that we could do that because I really do believe that when Everton turns it can be an incredible force," he said.

"From being inside the club now it's filled with fantastic people. I think the lads are brilliant, I loved every minute of being there. I certainly went there at the start of the season thinking 'yeah we can turn this'.

"Even if you turn the club where you're now challenging top half a little bit.

"I think just doing it in steps and knowing what that crowd will do and getting behind you. When they're behind you it's some force.

"It was my hardest season in terms of having to fight relegation again with Everton, knowing what could be if we did go down.

"We said it a million times in the dressing room over the season - 'we can not be part of this club when it goes down' because of the size of it. You feel that when you're inside of it."

