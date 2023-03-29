Beating Spain ranks 'right at the top' for McGregor

Amy Canavan, BBC Sport Scotland

Celtic captain Callum McGregor rates the stunning win over Spain as the greatest game of his Scotland career.

McGregor won his 51st cap on a memorable night at Hampden as Steve Clarke's side vanquished the Spanish 2-0 to make it two wins from two in Euro 2024 qualifying.

And the 29-year-old midfielder revealed he was a punter in the stands when the Scots had last hosted Spain, a 3-2 defeat back in 2010.

“This is probably right at the top, this is the one that has been coming against a big nation," said McGregor.

"The way that we played, really comfortable in the game, carried out the game-plan excellently which should give us a lot of confidence going forward.

“This is brilliant, as a young kid I watched the last one here in 2010-11 I was in the stands watching it and we nearly got a result that night.

"So to be on the pitch and to deliver a result for the supporters and the nation is fantastic and something we can all be really proud of."