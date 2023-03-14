Roberto de Zerbi says Adam Lallana is "unique" and a "positive guy" following the announcement that the 34-year-old has extended his contract until next summer.

The midfielder signed for Brighton in 2020 on a free transfer from Liverpool and has scored two goals in 16 appearances this season.

However, he has not featured for the Seagulls since 21 January against Leicester.

"I am really pleased for Adam, it is an honour to be his coach but it is an honour for the other players to play with Adam," De Zerbi said.

"It is good to have someone in our team who is so important.

"He's unique on the pitch, his quality is different. He has so much experience and is a positive guy for us. It is unlucky that he is injured but next year he will be lucky for us."