Chelsea v Liverpool: Team news

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling could feature after missing three games with a thigh injury.

Wesley Fofana may also return after he was sidelined for the defeat against Aston Villa due to a hamstring injury, while Edouard Mendy and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be assessed.

Liverpool have no new injury concerns as they aim to bounce back from defeat at Manchester City.

Luis Diaz and Thiago are both back in training but not yet available.

