We asked for your views after Antonio Conte left Tottenham, including on your preferred successor.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Kim: While Conte made his position untenable, here are Spurs again - no manager and likely to have paid a lot of money for him to go early. There is something wrong at the top and that needs to change. We can’t keep going like this.

Frank: I totally agree with all that Conte said regarding the players and the lack of silverware since their last League Cup success. In my opinion, Daniel Levy needs to go, and go now. Maybe under new leadership Spurs could develop as a football team.

Chris: When you point the finger at someone, your other fingers are pointing back at you... A far too predictable defensive shape to play against, little creativity (without Bentancur) in midfield and an endless game of musical chairs with the back three and wing-backs. It's simply not good enough.

Ann: No manager is bigger than a club and Conte hasn't managed this team this season. He had many reasons for this, and wasn't helped by injuries and the World Cup, but to publicly criticise the club and players without taking any responsibility is wrong.

Stephen: I fully agree with Conte. Spurs knew what they were taking on. He's always been outspoken and passionate. He always puts 100% into what he does, Spurs have never really had a manager who isn't afraid of speaking his mind. Some players need to look at themselves.

John: I never thought Conte was right for Spurs but, at the time, he created a lot of excitement. We needed a coach to work and build a team, not someone who was going to buy a team. Mauricio Pochettino may be the right man, but involve Harry Kane and maybe he will buy into the position long term. Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Frank also fit the bill.

Adam: I am sitting on the fence on the next appointment. Poch still has business there. Wouldn't mind Zinedine Zidane though!