Crystal Palace will be without Wilfried Zaha, who sustained a groin injury during the win over Leicester.

Vicente Guaita is unavailable because of a calf strain, while Chris Richards and Nathan Ferguson are nearing a return but not yet ready.

Leeds have no new injury problems, with Max Wober, Tyler Adams, Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas all still sidelined.

Wilfried Gnonto could feature after being an unused substitute in midweek on his return from an ankle injury.

Predict the Leeds starting XI

Who do you think will make the Palace line-up?