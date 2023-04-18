McCart backs 'legend' Davidson for swift return to management

Former St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart "can’t imagine” Callum Davidson being out of management for long following his departure from McDiarmid Park.

McCart was a key part of Davidson’s squad when they won the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup in 2021 and believes much of that double success was down to Davidson’s clever tactics.

However, he accepts that the downturn in results made Davidson's exit inevitable.

“I was gutted first and foremost, I couldn’t thank him enough, I texted him late Sunday night once it settled a bit,” McCart told the BBC’s Scottish Football Podcast.

“I’d texted him when I left to go to Rotherham, I honestly couldn’t thank him enough for everything he did for me and so many other boys during our time there.

“I said to him thanks to him we’re lucky enough to call ourselves double cup winners, managed to play in Europe, play Galatasaray, some great experiences.

“Football is a results business, unfortunately St Johnstone haven’t picked up the results recently. After looking to pick up in November, December, they looked really good for top six.

“It is difficult but he was an incredible for the club, not only as a manger but also as assistant and as a player, he is a true legend.

“During my time there he taught me so much tactically as well, that was a big positive from our successful season, our shape and the way we worked together as a team.

“I can’t imagine him being out of the game for long, especially with the history he’s got.”