Ben Chilwell, 26, is set to sign a new four-year deal at Stamford Bridge. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Chelsea also hope to keep Joao Felix next season. The Blues signed the 23-year-old Portugal forward on loan from Atletico Madrid in January. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Chelsea and Arsenal are among numerous clubs interested in a move for Wolfsburg and Germany right-back Ridle Baku, 25. (Bild - in German), external

Meanwhile, Barcelona are ready to offer 19-year-old Spain defender Alejandro Balde a new contract, but the Blues remain interested in signing him at the end of the season. (Sport via Football Transfers), external

