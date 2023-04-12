Giulia Bould, BBC Radio Merseyside

Despite being linked with a move for Jude Bellingham seemingly since the young midfielder could crawl, Liverpool have now decided to cool their interest with the fingers of blame pointing firmly at the club’s owners.

It is thought the Borussia Dortmund player’s star has risen so high that the price tag of £100m plus is just too much for Fenway Sports Group to cough up this summer.

After taking a quadruple fight right to the bitter end last season, the lacklustre campaign for Jurgen Klopp’s side this time has highlighted the frailty of an aging squad and a failure to recruit properly.

Fans were already frustrated at their midfield woes but the Bellingham news is shifting the focus onto how their club is being run.

Many have asked why FSG held out believing they would snap up the 19 year-old in the coming transfer window only to back out now. It had been indicated that the Reds hadn't splashed as much cash as was needed because they were sure they'd land the England favourite.

Supporters were already growing tired of the unambitious transfer policy and now they have big questions about the strategy going forward if they're ever to rival the likes of Manchester City again when it comes to winning a 20th league title.