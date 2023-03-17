Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland has "no complaints" at not being in the Scotland squad for this month's opening Euro 2024 qualifiers, but says he has proved he is good enough and doesn't think he has "anything massive to prove". (Edinburgh News), external

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson says striker Shankland "would have been fit for Scotland" if he was selected in Steve Clarke's squad. (Daily Record), external

Hearts are hopeful forward Yutaro Oda will be fit to return after the international break following a foot injury. (Edinburgh News), external

