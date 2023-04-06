Thomas Frank after Brentford's narrow defeat by Manchester United: "I think it's a good picture of how far we've come when I and the players are sitting here and we are disappointed that we didn't get anything out of the game.

"That was a combination of not taking the biggest chance of the game in the second half through Kevin (Schade) and us not hitting the highest levels, especially in the first half. I don't think we were good enough on the ball and didn't have the quality that we normally have.

"Of course, I expected what I saw from Man Utd that they would dominate the first half. That's natural, they play at home, they are a fantastic side and have great, great players."