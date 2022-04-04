Man Utd 1-1 Leicester: Pick of the stats

  • Manchester United have won one of their past six games in all competitions (D3 L2), after winning four (D3) of the seven before that.

  • Leicester are now unbeaten in four Premier League meetings with United (W2 D2), after losing seven of the eight games before that (D1).

  • After Kelechi Iheanacho’s opener for the Foxes, Manchester United conceded a headed goal in the Premier League for only the second time this season.

  • James Maddison has been directly involved in 21 goals this season (13 goals, eight assists), four more than any other Leicester player. Only in 2017-18 with Norwich has he been involved in more goals in a campaign (26 – 15 goals, 11 assists).