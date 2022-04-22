Lawro's predictions: Burnley v Wolves

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Burnley got a great result against Southampton on Thursday and put in a really good performance too. They are back to within a point of fourth-bottom Everton which is huge for them.

Whatever happens next, Mike Jackson deserves a lot of credit for taking four points from his two games as Burnley's caretaker boss and keeping their hopes alive of staying up. He has made a good case for getting the job permanently, but it is unclear whether he will still be in charge by the weekend.

Whether Jackson is in the dug-out or not, the Clarets are back at Turf Moor on Sunday but I think they will find Wolves are much tougher opposition than Southampton were.

While Saints were poor and never got going, Bruno Lage's side do not give very much away. It might be the kind of game where Burnley huff and puff, but Wolves just pick them off.

Austin's prediction: In my experience when you change your manager you get a little bit of a bounce because the players have a lot to play for. Burnley are not known for scoring a lot of goals but they have a solid defence. 1-0

Find out how Lawro and Austin Brown, singer and guitarist of the Parquet Courts, think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go