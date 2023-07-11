Livi's run of clean sheets the 'most pleasing aspect' for Martindale

David Martindale says Livingston's miserly defence is the "most pleasing aspect" of pre-season after admitting they shipped too many goals in the second half of last term.

The 1-0 win over Queen's Park on Monday night made it four clean sheets and three victories from four friendlies for Livi, who kick off the new season with a Viaplay Cup trip to face Brechin City on Saturday.

“That’s four clean sheets we've had and five goals we’ve scored, the four clean sheets is probably the most pleasing aspect from the previous four games,” said manager Martindale.

“At Murray Park [against Rangers] we got a 0-0 draw and they had a really strong team out but our shape was really good and we were intense.

“Form-wise I think we’re okay, we’re keeping clean sheets which is the most pleasing aspect.

“It's a big part of what I've been trying to build in pre-season going into next year because I don't think we did that well enough come the end of the year.

“We started last season very well in terms of the amount of clean sheets we managed to keep and the amount of games we won 1-0.

“We lost that momentum, energy and desire from January onwards so it's trying to reinstall that into the players and make sure we keep clean sheets which gives us a chance to go and win games."