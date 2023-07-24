Back-up Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has completed a season-long loan switch to Danish Superliga side AGF Aarhus.

The Northern Ireland stopper made 16 appearances for the club last season but the summer arrivals of James Trafford and Lawrence Vigouroux mean game time this year will be severely limited.

In Denmark, Peacock-Farrell, 26, will team up with his former Leeds boss Uwe Rosler.

Boasting 39 caps for Northern Ireland, the keeper has never been able to pin down a spot in the Burnley starting XI since his switch from Elland Road in 2019.