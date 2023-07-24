Kwon realises 'childhood dream' to play for Celtic

Kwon Hyeok-kyu says he has realised an ambition he had as a child to join Celtic - having watching games involving fellow South Koreans Ki Sung-yueng and Cha Du-ri.

The 22-year-old midfielder has signed for the Scottish champions from Busan I-Park, for whom he has played 20 times this season as they sit third in K-League 2.

Midfielder Ki and wide-man Cha both spent two years at Celtic Park from 2010.

"Since I was a youth player, I always watched the Celtic matches of Ki Sung-yueng and Cha Du-ri and it is one of my dreams to become a part of this club," Kwon told Celtic TV.

He had earlier posted an Instagram post telling Busan I-Park fans it was "heartbreaking" to leave the club - and he hopes to one day return - but "I've decided to move because it's time to start a challenge" to realise that childhood dream.

Kwon arrives at Celtic along with compatriot Yang Hyun-jun, the winger signed from Gangwon, while South Korea striker Oh Hyeon-gyu joined the Scottish champions in January - and he thinks their company will help him settle in.

Asked what Celtic fans can expect, he added: "My style is fighter because my position is defensive midfielder. I am pretty sure that I can be a great support to these offensive attackers and I like to attack myself."