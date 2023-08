Johnny Cantor, BBC Radio Sussex

In terms of striking options, there are only really three options now as Deniz Undav has left for Stuttgart on loan.

Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro both looked sharp in the last pre-season friendly, but Evan Ferguson will be keen to impress too.

Julio Enciso can also play alongside a more traditional number nine, so he could find that role adds to his Premier League minutes next season.