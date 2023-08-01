Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell has signed a new four-year contract at Elland Road.

The 20-year-old came through the Whites' academy before making his senior debut in the Carabao Cup in September 2020.

Cresswell, who was part of the England Under 21s squad to win this summer's European Championship, made six more first-team appearances in 2021-22, before spending last season on loan at Millwall.

He featured 28 times, helping the Lions to keep 13 clean sheets as they narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs.

Leeds have confirmed Cresswell will wear the number five shirt.