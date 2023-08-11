Phil McNulty, BBC Sport chief football writer

Bayern Munich offer new horizons in the season before the Euros are held in Germany - and to use an old Spurs saying "the game is about glory", so this is an opportunity to sample some of the success that has avoided him in north London, despite his own consistently magnificent performances.

Kane is understood to have been highly impressed by the early work of new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou although the word has been for some time that he is very tempted by life under former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

And would Bayern have gone to so much time and trouble to agree a deal with Levy without at least having a clear idea of whether the player wants to join them or not?