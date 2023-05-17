'It was never dull' - How will you remember Morelos?

With his departure seemingly ever approaching, we asked you how you will remember Alfredo Morelos and his Rangers career.

Here's what you had to say of the Columbia international:

Graeme: Goodbye, won’t be missed. A loose canon and on far too many occasions was a liability in big games more than he produced the goods. It was the likes of Morelos with his poor attitude that cost GVB - a Rangers great - his job. Lazy player, poor fitness levels and a liability.

Fraser: Morelos was a good servant to the club and lets not forget that, I wish him well where ever he goes.

Ronnie: Morelos for five years was our icon. He was our main man. He missed out on our Europa League final due to injury... he may have made the difference. Our top European scorer of all time... you cannot question his value. He has never been the same since his injury. Great Rangers players are loathed by rivals... he was a great. Sad he is leaving in these circumstances.

Gary: A player that had so much potential, called up for country and ‘potentially’ having the world at his feet. Being touted by several ‘big clubs’ over the years however for me, will always be remembered as carrying extra weight, spitting his dummy out far too often when he didn’t get his way and not doing the business against Celtic when it mattered most.

Robert: Morelos has been a good goalscorer and deserves to be acclaimed as such by Rangers supporters. He is ,though, short of being top class and probably found his level in Scottish football.

Colin: Morelos has had his time, not been fit to wear the jersey lately. Time for fresh blood to lead from the front for next season and beyond.

Drew: Morelos will be remembered fondly by the fans. He was cast as the pantomime villain and he played the part well. I think he’ll wonder why he got given that role so soon while many other players got away with much worse than what he was doing.

Graham: Morelos didn’t cost a lot and we should have sold him when we had £15 million in the table. Some great highs but too many misses and sluggish performances. Missing the penalty in the League Cup final when we could have won a first trophy under Gerrard was a real blow. Wish him all the best though.

Scott: This season, after coming back from injury, he wasn't first pick and took a typical 'Buff huff'. Downed tools and reverted to type. His performances this season have been an embarrassment, hence why no club wants him. It's a shame because two years ago he had the world at his feet but he's shown this season that he's no use to Rangers anymore.

Ron: Morelos could be a really top, top player but needs a strong manager. He can bully defenders and when you look at some of his great European performances it shows. He’s never had that strong manager at Rangers, however, were he to stay I could see Beale getting him where he needs to be.

Christopher: One thing you can say about him, it was never dull. Six years filled with ups and downs. Becoming the club's record European goalscorer isn't easy and he should be inducted into the Hall of Fame for that. However you've got to wonder what he could have achieved if he'd managed to nail down his attitude. Still, he should be fondly remembered.