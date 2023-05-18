'It's hard to guarantee victory' - McInnes counters MacLean claim

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes aims to make Steven MacLean eat his words after the St Johnstone interim boss boldly predicted victory for his side at Rugby Park this weekend.

MacLean – whose men are two points above 10th-place Killie – said: "We will be in the Premiership. We will go to Kilmarnock and we are going to go and win the game, simple as that. What will be after that will be."

McInnes duly noted the comments. At his press conference on Thursday, the Killie manager said: "I just watched Steven MacLean on TV there and he said that they won't get relegated and they are coming here and they will win the game on Saturday.

"It is hard to guarantee that as any manager. All I can guarantee is we will be ready for a tough game and we will do all we can to win a game of football."