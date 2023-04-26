Your thoughts on Tuesday's game
- Published
We asked for your views on Tuesday’s Premier League game between Wolves and Crystal Palace.
Here are some of your comments:
Wolves
Sid: Should be safe now. Game management was good, soaking up the pressure with little risk of conceding.
Jammie: All that talent and no edge, again nearly a solid performance. We keep digging out these results, which makes me think we do have a future here in the Premier League.
Crystal Palace
Iceland: Same old Hodgson. Three holding midfielders. Obsession with Ayew. Too negative. Same amount of points as Vieira from the first five teams he's faced.