Rangers 2-2 Hearts: Analysis

Thomas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

Rangers have not downed tools since the title race ended a few weeks ago as they seek to take some kind of momentum into the next campaign after a trophy-less season.

Todd Cantwell has been the shining star in that regard, and he was excellent again and scored for the fourth game in a row.

Alfredo Morelos looked like the striker of old as he sought to go out with a bang, he was involved in a lot and got involved in a spat with Hearts boss Steven Naismith on the touchline.

The only thing missing to complete his night was a goal and second yellow card. That would have seemed fitting for a box-office player.

He was replaced with nine minutes left to a standing ovation. The Colombian leaves Ibrox as the club's record European scorer and with plenty of fond memories.