Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

If it all goes wrong for Wolves, there would be some upheaval, certainly, but it is hard to imagine the club becoming unstable in the way others might.

The club's owners, the giant Chinese conglomerate Fosun, have experience of what it takes to move from the Championship to the Premier League, and surely understand the financial implications should their asset drop back out.

They have made much of the importance of the Wolves 'brand' to their business. Whether they weigh the value of the club in pure cash terms or as a sort of totem for the wider business, that value would be greatly reduced without Premier League status.

They would surely make reasonable efforts to recover it, rather than allow their investment to wither.

Analysis on what it would mean for the other clubs in the relegation scrap