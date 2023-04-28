Skipper Callum McGregor has called for cool heads from Celtic amid the “chaos” of Old Firm battle at Hampden on Sunday.

Celtic’s treble pursuit is on the line in the Scottish Cup last-four tie, while holders Rangers are bidding to salvage silverware from their disappointing season.

“You’ve got have a calm head, you’ve got to see the detail behind the game and how you can progress the ball forward into the areas you want,” said midfielder McGregor.

“You’ve got all the chaos, all the hype of the fixture, and it’s trying to stay calm within that and implement game-plan we feel can be effective.

“It’s having that personality to stay calm, put your foot on the ball, make passes and gain control of the game. As always, it’s easier said than done.”

McGregor believes Celtic are ready to handle whatever Rangers come up with as they attempt to beat Ange Postecoglou’s men for the first time in six meetings.

“In the games against Rangers this season they’ve tried three or four different systems to try and stop us, so we’re preparing each of those scenarios,” he said.

“Whatever one we face, hopefully we’ll have the solution. It’s just about trying to find where the space is and beat the press and be dominant.”