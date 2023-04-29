Former Celtic midfielder Peter Grant expects the squad depth at Ange Postecoglou’s disposal to prove too much for Rangers on Sunday.

The Old Firm rivals collide in the Scottish Cup semis and Grant, speaking on the BBC’s Scottish football podcast, said: “I look through both teams and just think Celtic are used to winning.

"In recent times they’ve been winning while not at their best, especially against Rangers, and that’s been the big thing.

“I still fancy Celtic because of the strength they have on the bench, the changes they can make, and the goals they have in the team. I don’t see that in Rangers’ team.”

Ex-Celtic boss Martin O’Neill, meanwhile, has questioned Rangers’ mentality after lapses in "big moments".

"Obviously Celtic have the upper hand at the moment,” said O’Neill. “Victories give you that confidence and self-belief.

"I think Rangers have some decent players, but at big moments they just seem to falter. The last match it was 1-1, a simple headed clearance, they should have dealt with it and almost tried to keep the ball in play. The next thing Celtic are 2-1 in front.

"In big matches Celtic are flying and Rangers don't seem to be able to nail them at all.

"It comes from results. Obviously the Old Firm matches are massively big. If you can't win those games then of course confidence suffers greatly.”