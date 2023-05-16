Johnston nominated for SFWA young player of the year

Motherwell right-back Max Johnston has been nominated for the Scottish Football Writers Association young player of the year award.

The 19-year-old has three goals and two assists in 15 top-flight appearances for this season.

He missed Saturday's victory against St Johnstone with a hamstring injury, but manager Stuart Kettlewell confirmed he is not too concerned over it.

Johnston has been one of the many revelations since Kettlewell took charge and has played a key role in Motherwell securing their Scottish Premiership safety with three games to spare.

He is up against St Johnstone's Adam Montgomery, Dundee's Lyall Cameron and Albion Rovers' Charlie Reilly.

The winner will be announced at the SFWA dinner on 28 May.