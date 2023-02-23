Kettlewell shares special family moment after 'whirlwind' spell

Stuart Kettlewell insists he never expected to be back in Premiership management with Motherwell just four months after joining the club as development chief.

After a "whirlwind" nine days in interim charge, securing two wins from two, former Ross County boss Kettlewell took time to savour his permanent Fir Park appointment with his family on Wednesday night.

"I sat down with my wife and my four kids and it was a bit of a sigh to catch my breath once everything was signed and sealed," Kettlewell said.

"They are delighted but it's important you are a human being. I'm a family man, it was important to sit in my living room with my family and let them chat.

"I've not had that over the last eight-nine days because it's been a whirlwind and we've been like ships passing in the night.

"I didn't see it coming but it was good to put that bit of clarity on it as a family.

"The most important thing in the role is the football club, but to be good at what you do and on a day to day basis, it's important to have that family connection."