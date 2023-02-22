Ian Kennedy, BBC Radio Merseyside

So where do Liverpool go from here?

The short answer is Crystal Palace on Saturday night, not the easiest place to go when you’ve just conceded five at home.

The inquests and the fallout from a sobering night at Anfield will go on for some time, but there isn’t long for the players to mull it over. The games come around too quickly.

Jurgen Klopp and his staff will know it's part of a longer-term strategy which will probably kick into gear in the summer, but the goal now will be to salvage what they can from what’s been such a difficult campaign.

Things can - and do - change quickly. A couple of weeks ago Liverpool were being written off in terms of the top four - then two victories on the spin and suddenly it’s all possible again.

Win at Palace and they’ll remain in the hunt with a game in hand here and there. Win at Palace and it’ll show the season is far from over.

Liverpool’s participation in this season’s Champions League may be in serious doubt. But what about next season? Saturday night may tell us quite a lot.