Former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin speaking to BBC Sport: "There was Manchester City finally losing a league game, at a raucous Molineux. I guess this has to be a surprise, but then again you don't expect City to go through an entire Premier League season without slipping up at some point.

"The tactics from Gary O'Neil were brilliant if startlingly simple. Mateo Kovacic and Nathan Ake are exceptional players, but neither is particularly quick for the EPL and neither was playing in their favoured position. So why not run at them, and then run past them, very fast!

"For all the intricate sophistication of Pep's tactics, he was undone by pure simplicity itself. Other than kicking the ball high into the penalty box for a big striker, Wolves' answer was the oldest tactic in the book and amazingly it worked. That was the biggest surprise of the weekend for me."