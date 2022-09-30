Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against West Ham.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Wolves boss:

P﻿layers returned from the international break "very good", but Hwang Hee-chan suffered.

D﻿iego Costa has spent the past few weeks training with his new team-mates and has brought a new energy to the squad.

O﻿n whether Costa could start against West Ham, he said: "Let’s see tomorrow."

O﻿n rumours that Raul Jimenez might not feature again before the World Cup, Lage said: "It is better to wait for a report from our medical department, then we can understand what time he has in front of him to recover".

L﻿age is confident Wolves will move up the table. He said: "I believe from watching the team in training that the next eight games until the World Cup we are going to be mid-table. I don’t have doubts."

O﻿n who could replace Nathan Collins in defence, Lage said: "Tomorrow I will take the best decision for the team."

W﻿hen asked if Saturday is a must-win game, he said: "We cannot deny it's an important game for us."

