Lage on Costa, Jimenez's injury and 'important' West Ham game
Bruno Lage has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against West Ham.
Here are the key lines from the Wolves boss:
Players returned from the international break "very good", but Hwang Hee-chan suffered.
Diego Costa has spent the past few weeks training with his new team-mates and has brought a new energy to the squad.
On whether Costa could start against West Ham, he said: "Let’s see tomorrow."
On rumours that Raul Jimenez might not feature again before the World Cup, Lage said: "It is better to wait for a report from our medical department, then we can understand what time he has in front of him to recover".
Lage is confident Wolves will move up the table. He said: "I believe from watching the team in training that the next eight games until the World Cup we are going to be mid-table. I don’t have doubts."
On who could replace Nathan Collins in defence, Lage said: "Tomorrow I will take the best decision for the team."
When asked if Saturday is a must-win game, he said: "We cannot deny it's an important game for us."